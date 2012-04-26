* Ryan says Catholic teaching guided his budget plan
By David Lawder
WASHINGTON, April 26 Invoking Pope Benedict,
Republican Representative Paul Ryan defended his budget plan on
Thursday at Georgetown University, where a group of the Jesuit
institution's faculty has accused him of misusing Catholic
teachings to push cuts to programs that serve the poor.
"The overarching threat to our whole society today is the
exploding federal debt," Ryan said, speaking in a Gothic,
oak-paneled auditorium on the Georgetown campus.
"The Holy Father, Pope Benedict, has charged that
governments, communities, and individuals running up high debt
levels are 'living at the expense of future generations' and
'living in untruth.'"
Ryan said the actions of individuals, charities, private
institutions and firms should take precedence over government
programs - citing a Catholic doctrine known as "subsidiarity".
"I feel it's important to discuss how, as a Catholic in
public life, my own personal thinking on these issues has been
guided by my understanding of the Church's social teaching,"
Ryan said. "Simply put, I do not believe that the preferential
option for the poor means a preferential option for big
government."
The best way to lift people out of poverty is to spur
economic growth, said Ryan, the influential chairman of the
House Budget Committee.
The Republican budget that Ryan pushed through the House of
Representatives last month proposes big cuts to federal food aid
and Medicaid healthcare for the poor, as well as to education
grants, in order to shrink deficits while preserving low tax
rates for the wealthy and for corporations.
It has drawn sharp criticism from U.S. Catholic bishops for
violating Church teachings to help the poor, and on Wednesday,
90 Georgetown faculty members and priests signed a letter
rebuking the plan.
"We would be remiss in our duty to you and our students if
we did not challenge your continuing misuse of Catholic teaching
to defend a budget plan that decimates food programs for
struggling families, radically weakens protections for the
elderly and sick, and gives more tax breaks to the wealthiest
few," the faculty members wrote.
Last week, House Speaker John Boehner, also a Catholic
Republican, found himself defending his party's budget policies
amid attacks from Catholic bishops.
DISAVOWING AYN RAND
The Georgetown faculty said Ryan's budget had more in common
with capitalist philosopher Ayn Rand, whom Ryan has admired in
the past. They said Rand's "call to selfishness and her
antagonism toward religion are antithetical to the Gospel values
of compassion and love."
Before his Georgetown speech, however, Ryan disavowed Rand's
views.
"I reject her philosophy," Ryan told the National Review.
"It's an atheist philosophy. It reduces human interactions down
to mere contracts and it is antithetical to my world view."
Ryan added that he would rather identify with Thomas
Aquinas, a 13th century Dominican priest who promoted the
philosophy that man needed divine help in the pursuit of
knowledge.
As Ryan spoke on Thursday about the need for the United
States to avoid a devastating European-style debt crisis, a
small group of students quietly unfurled a banner in the balcony
that read. "Stop the war on the poor; No social justice in
Ryan's budget".
Outside, a group of about a dozen non-university protesters
from a group called Catholics United held more banners, some of
which read "Were you there when they crucified the poor?," "Rep.
Ryan: Don't use my faith to punish the poor," and "Serve the
needy, not the greedy."
James Salt, the social justice group's executive director,
said he has worked in soup kitchens in The Bronx, New York. Ryan
"didn't talk about the actual effects of his policies on those
who suffer," Salt said. "These cuts will be devastating."