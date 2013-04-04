By Gabriel Debenedetti
WASHINGTON, April 4 The White House budget
office on Thursday urged federal agencies to be aware of ways
they may be able to shield their long-term projects while
implementing the sharp budget cuts that went into effect March
1.
Agencies should avoid cuts that would harm needed upkeep or
unduly disrupt programs "essential to support the long-term
execution of the agency's mission," White House budget office
controller Danny Werfel wrote in a memo.
The budget office has already counseled flexibility, but
Werfel has now provided agencies more detailed guidance about
how to minimize long-term effects of the $85 billion in
across-the-board spending cuts.
"Sequestration provides an agency with little discretion in
deciding where and how to reduce spending," Werfel said.
"However, depending on an agency's account structure and any
existing flexibilities provided by law, some agencies may have a
limited ability to realign funds to protect mission priorities."
The so-called sequestration budget cuts were designed to be
so severe that Republicans and Democrats would be forced to
reach agreement on a budget to avoid them, but they failed to
agree and the cuts were set into effect on March 1.
Since then agencies have warned employees that they would
see reduced working hours and that specific programs would be
cut. However, the full extent of the budget restrictions has yet
to be determined.
President Barack Obama is set to release his own budget
proposal on April 10, nine days after the White House said 480
employees of its Office of Management and Budget are facing
furloughs.
On Wednesday, an administration official said Obama planned
to return five percent of his own pay in solidarity with
government workers forced to take unpaid leave.
Agencies that find themselves with unspent funds should
apply them to core functions that would not leave them short in
future years, he said.
Initially, the White House warned that there would be little
flexibility in avoiding the effects of the cuts. In February,
Werfel said that no matter how agencies attempt to soften the
blows, the disruptions would be harmful to their missions.
The memo also amplified an earlier order warning that
discretionary bonuses should not handed out to employees unless
they are legally required.
Other types of monetary awards to employees - such as
recruitment and relocation incentives - should also be limited,
and only used when central to the agency's mission, Werfel said.
Budgets for inspectors general, whose role is to keep
agencies accountable, are also subject to sequestration cuts.
How much those posts' funding should be cut is to be determined
by agency heads, subject to final approval of the inspectors
general, the memo said.