BRIEF-Ratos says sells Sophion Bioscience
* Says purchase price for all shares in Sophion Bioscience is SEK 60 mln
WASHINGTON Oct 26 A two-year budget deal under negotiation between congressional leaders and the White House would offer $168 billion in long-term savings through reforms to the Social Security Disability Insurance program, a source familiar with the talks said.
The first major changes to Social Security since 1983 would prevent a 20 percent across-the-board cut in benefits to disabled users of the program that was expected in early 2016 with the depletion of a disability trust fund, the person said. (Reporting By David Lawder; Editing by Sandra Maler)
* Says purchase price for all shares in Sophion Bioscience is SEK 60 mln
MANILA, May 11 The Philippine central bank left its key overnight borrowing rate steady at 3.0 percent on Thursday, as expected, with inflation seen within its target for this year and next despite strong economic momentum.