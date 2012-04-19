* McConnell, 9 others endorse spending levels set in August
* Senate Republicans at odds with House counterparts
* Obama threatens vetoes of lower-spending House bills
* Risk of government shutdown in September grows
By David Lawder
WASHINGTON, April 19 Republicans in the U.S.
Senate opted on Thursday not to challenge federal spending
levels set in last summer's debt-limit deal, setting up a
September clash with the House of Representatives that heightens
chances of a government shutdown.
Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell and nine other
Republican senators voted to embrace a series of budget bills
that would be in line with a $1.047 trillion discretionary
spending level set by last year's Budget Control Act for fiscal
2013 starting on Oct. 1.
Senate Democrats saw the move as a validation of the August
deal that was meant to keep budgetary peace past this year's
November elections and avoid the kinds of messy battles that
brought the government to the brink of shutdown several times
last year as spending authority expired.
"There's one thing that Senator McConnell and I agree on and
that is that we wanted to do appropriations bills this year,
said Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid, a Democrat. "We're
hoping to get a lot of them done."
But McConnell's stance is at odds with his colleagues in the
Republican-controlled House, which is starting to move spending
bills this week that target a lower figure as sketched out in
the Republican budget plan written by House Budget Committee
Chairman Paul Ryan - $1.028 trillion.
The $19 billion reduction may seem small compared with the
overall spending level, but it has provoked controversy, as
House Republicans on Wednesday moved to slash social safety net
programs such as food stamps and aid grants to states in order
to make up the difference. In pursuing the additional cuts,
Republicans are hoping to shield defense spending from automatic
cuts in January.
The White House has warned House leaders that President
Barack Obama will veto any appropriations bills that violate the
spending levels set in the August agreement.
"Until the House of Representatives indicates that it will
abide by last summer's agreement, the president will not be able
to sign any appropriations bills," White House acting budget
director Jeffrey Zients said in a letter to House Appropriations
Committee Chairman Hal Rogers, a Republican.
Zients said the funding levels set in the Ryan budget "will
mean deep and painful cuts in investments that America needs to
succeed - in education and training, in research and
development, and in clean energy and infrastructure - and will
undermine future economic growth and degrade many of the basic
government services on which the American people rely."
CARVING UP SMALLER PIE
Ten of the 12 Republicans on the Senate Appropriations
Committee sided with Obama in approving subcommittee allocations
to divide up the $1.047 trillion in spending authority with a
27-2 vote.
As part of that overall spending level, the panel also
approved $51.86 billion in fiscal 2013 appropriations for
commerce, justice and science-related agencies and $53.4 billion
for transportation, housing and urban development agencies - a
combined $4.8 billion reduction from the previous years' level
"It is a reasonable set of allocations, in my opinion, under
the law and I intend to support them," said Senator Thad
Cochran, the senior Republican on the appropriations panel.
McConnell still supports any effort to spend less than the
$1.047 trillion cap, and his vote was aimed at preventing
Democrats from going above that level, said his spokesman, Don
Stewart.
"We'd like to get these bills into conference with the House
so that the conversation on reducing spending can begin,"
Stewart added.
House Republicans so far have not shown any sign that they
will shy away from another round of government shutdown threats,
even though voters frown upon the brinksmanship, according to
public opinion polls. Those Republicans have long viewed the
debt deal number as a cap on spending, and say lawmakers are fee
to cut spending further.
House and Senate Republicans also were at odds in recent
months over extension of a payroll tax cut, resulting in a
standoff that was widely viewed as a public relations fiasco for
House Speaker John Boehner and his party.
But Rogers of the House Appropriations panel was steadfast
in the face of the White House veto threat.
Jennifer Hing, his spokeswoman, said, "This year, when
appropriations bills pass both the House and the Senate, the
president can choose to sign them, or else he can choose to shut
down the federal government, put the American people at risk,
and imperil our economic recovery."