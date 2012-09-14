WASHINGTON, Sept 14 The implementation of about $109 billion in across-the-board spending cuts on Jan. 2 would be "deeply destructive" to the United States, the Obama administration said on Friday, adding that it was ready to work with Congress on a replacement plan.

The spending cuts, aimed to lower U.S. budget deficits, would result in a 9.4 percent cut in defense programs and an 8.2 percent reduction in an array of domestic government activities, the White House budget office said.

Neither Democrats nor Republicans back the across-the-board cuts that were included in an August, 2011, budget and debt limit deal but they have been unable to agree on a substitute.