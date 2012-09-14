Sept 14 The automatic federal budget cuts slated
to go into effect in January would lead to large reductions in
both military and domestic programs, the administration said on
Friday, forecasting that the cuts would have a devastating
impact on the country.
According to a White House report, the cuts, under a process
called "sequestration," would result in a 9.4 percent cut in
defense discretionary funding and an 8.2 percent cut in
non-defense funding.
The reductions would also shrink funding for Medicare, the
healthcare program for the elderly, by 2 percent, an amount
equal to $11.1 billion.
"No amount of planning can mitigate the effect of these
cuts," the White House Office of Management and Budget said in
the report.
"Sequestration is a blunt and indiscriminate instrument. It
is not the responsible way for our Nation to achieve deficit
reduction," OMB said.