* Republican plan would hurt children, seniors -White House
* Democrats float plan to raise taxes on millionaires, Big
Oil
* House to consider replacement for automatic cuts on
Thursday
By David Lawder
WASHINGTON, May 9 President Barack Obama
threatened on Wednesday to veto a Republican bill that would
partially replace looming automatic budget cuts and protect
military spending at the expense of food stamps and other social
programs.
The White House said in a statement that the cuts proposed
by Republicans would "cost jobs and hurt middle-class and
vulnerable Americans - especially seniors, veterans and
children."
"The bill's unbalanced provisions fail the test of fairness
and shared responsibility," the White House added.
The veto threat escalates one of several new budget battles
that have broken out this spring in Washington.
The automatic cuts, about $1.2 trillion over 10 years, were
set in motion by last summer's debt-limit deal, after a
congressional panel failed to specify further deficit-reduction
measures. Unless Congress takes action to stop them, the
across-the-board cuts are scheduled to hit in January.
"The threat of these destructive cuts under the Budget
Control Act was intended to be a mechanism to force action by
the Congress on deficit reduction," the White House said.
The House of Representatives on Thursday is expected to vote
on the Republican plan, which would produce net savings of $242
billion over 10 years, according to a new Congressional Budget
Office estimate. It would allow for a small increase in military
spending by cutting food stamps, social services block grants to
states and the Medicaid health care system for the poor.
House Democrats want to float an alternative plan as an
amendment that instead would end tax breaks for big oil
companies, raise taxes on millionaires and cut farm subsidies.
The plan also stakes out Democrats' negotiating stance for
dealing with the automatic cuts and provides another
campaign-season contrast with Republican spending priorities.
A preliminary summary of the Democratic plan showed that it
would replace all of the first year's automatic cuts - sparing
the military as in the Republican plan - and save some $116.39
billion over 10 years.
The biggest portion of the savings, $46.7 billion, come from
institution of the "Buffett rule", a new minimum tax rate for
those with incomes above $1 million.
Ending tax breaks for the five largest large oil producers
and cuts to crop subsidies would be the next largest savings
contributors. The plan also would raise flood insurance
premiums.
Replacing the automatic cuts is just one area where last
year's budget fight is resurfacing. House Republicans are also
working to pass spending bills that are written to levels lower
than those agreed as part of last August's debt deal.
Democrats in the Senate are considering spending bills
around the higher $1.047 trillion discretionary spending cap. If
the dispute over these levels cannot be resolved, Congress faces
the threat of another government shutdown battle just weeks
before November's presidential election.
Obama also has threatened to veto one of the House bills
that sets spending levels for the Justice Department,
commerce-related agencies, and NASA and other science-related
agencies. The White House said that departing from the agreed
spending caps would hurt jobs, education, seniors and children
as well as specific programs such as air traffic control.