May 23 U.S. President Donald Trump's proposed
budget estimates that the federal government could save $35
billion over the next decade by rolling back regulations
governing Wall Street.
The White House does not detail how those savings, which are
equivalent to the annual economic output of the Democratic
Republic of Congo, would be realized. But the administration
said an ongoing review of existing financial rules “will likely
result in proposals that will provide significant savings to the
federal government.”
While it is not expected to be passed by Congress, the
fiscal 2018 budget unveiled by the White House on Tuesday hews
closely to Trump's view that slashing financial regulations
would boost the economy.
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin is currently conducting a
comprehensive review of the impact of the 2010 Dodd-Frank
financial reform legislation. An initial report recommending
policy changes is expected to come at the beginning of June.
The White House's projected savings from easing financial
rules exceed estimates offered by the Congressional Budget
Office. That policy scorekeeper calculated that $24 billion
would be saved over a decade if a broad Dodd-Frank rollback bill
currently in the House of Representatives were passed.
Most of those savings identified by CBO come from
eliminating a Dodd-Frank provision allowing the government to
step in and wind down failing financial institutions, and by
placing tighter control over the funding of the Consumer
Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB), which was set up to protect
consumers from predatory lending.
Trump's budget would give control of funding that agency to
Congress, a policy change sought by Republicans eager to rein it
in. Currently, the CFPB gets its funding from the Federal
Reserve.
The White House estimates that moving oversight of the CFPB
to Congress would save the federal government $6.8 billion over
a decade. However, the budget proposal does not account for any
funds appropriated to the CFPB beyond fiscal 2018.
The Office of Financial Research, also created by Dodd-Frank
to gather data on financial markets, is facing a 28 percent
budget cut under the new plan.
The Commodity Futures Trading Commission and U.S. Securities
and Exchange Commission would see their budgets hold steady at
$250 million and $1.6 billion, respectively, under the new
budget.
The CFTC is pushing for an additional $31 million in funding
in its own budget request.
