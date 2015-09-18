WASHINGTON, Sept 18 The White House said on
Friday Republicans in Congress have put off budget talks for so
long that it will be hard to reach an agreement before the
deadline but it does not anticipate a long extension of current
funding levels.
"I would not envision a long extension of funding at
current levels, but rather enough time for Congress to finally
convene the talks, reach an agreement and implement it, thereby
avoiding a government shutdown but also insuring that our
national security and economic priorities are properly funded,"
said White House spokesman Josh Earnest.
(Reporting by Doina Chiacu and Alina Selyukh; Editing by Eric
Walsh)