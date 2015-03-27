WASHINGTON, March 27 The White House criticized the budget passed by the Republican-led U.S. Senate on Friday for boosting military funding while cutting domestic spending on education, job training and manufacturing programs touted by President Barack Obama.

"The president has been clear that he will not accept a budget that locks in sequestration or one that increases funding for our national security without providing matching increases in funding for our economic security," the White House said in a statement. (Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Doina Chiacu)