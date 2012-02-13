Feb 13 Transportation improvements for New York's World Trade Center rebuilding will get the benefit of a $200 milion annual tax credit under the new budget plan U.S. President Barack Obama unveiled on Monday.

The tax credits for Lower Manhattan's Liberty Zone would be offered to both New York City and New York state, and run from 2013 to 2022.

Obama's plan would replace previously authorized tax benefits that "likely will not be usable in the form in which they were provided," the budget plan said.