Sept 15 Berkshire Hathaway Inc Chief
Executive Warren Buffett has said he has completed final
radiation treatment for prostate cancer, the Omaha World-Herald
newspaper reported on Saturday.
Buffett, the world's third-richest person, told executives
from newspapers he has acquired in recent months on Friday:
"It's a great day for me. Today I had my 44th and last day of
radiation."
Buffett, 82, disclosed in April he was diagnosed with Stage
1 prostate cancer. At the time, he said his case "is not
remotely life-threatening or even debilitating in any meaningful
way."
Buffett, widely considered the most successful investor of
the last century, started daily radiation treatments at the
Nebraska Medical Center in mid-July. He said the treatment would
hinder his travels for about two months.
Buffett joked with executives about planning to live to be
the oldest man alive, the Buffett-owned World-Herald said.
Berkshire Hathaway is a conglomerate that employs more than
270,000 people in more than 70 businesses around the world.
Buffett told investors in late February that Berkshire had
identified his successor. He declined to say who it was and
admitted that even the chosen one did not know.