LOUISVILLE, Ky. May 16 While a breakup of the
euro zone would be devastating for the United States and for the
world economy, the appeal of trade and currency ties will hold
the currency union together, a top Federal Reserve official said
on Wednesday.
"If there was a breakup of the euro I do think it would be a
traumatizing event both for the United States and for the global
economy," St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said in response
to questions after a speech.
Bullard said he does not anticipate that, however.
"The trade union is considered a phenomenal success... the
whole fabric of a tariff free area and a currency union will
remain in place," he said.