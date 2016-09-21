Sept 21 The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service on
Wednesday proposed listing the rusty patched bumble bee, a
prized but vanishing pollinator once widely found in the upper
Midwest and Northeastern United States, for federal protection
as an endangered species.
One of numerous wild bee species facing sharply declining
numbers, the rusty patched bumble bee is the first in the
continental United States formally proposed for listing under
the U.S. Endangered Species Act, according to the Xerces
Society, which petitioned for its protection.
(Reporting by Laura Zuckerman in Salmon, Idaho; Writing by
Steve Gorman; Editing by Toni Reinhold)