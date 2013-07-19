By Jonathan Kaminsky
OLYMPIA, Wash., July 19 A North American
bumblebee species that all but vanished from about half of its
natural range has re-emerged in Washington state, delighting
scientists who voiced optimism the insect might eventually make
a recovery in the Pacific Northwest.
Entomologists and bee enthusiasts in recent weeks have
photographed several specimens of the long-absent western
bumblebee - known to scientists as Bombus occidentalis - buzzing
among flower blossoms in a suburban park north of Seattle.
"It's a pretty big deal," said Rich Hatfield, a biologist
for the Oregon-based Xerces Society for Invertebrate
Conservation, which documents and reports such findings.
"It gives us hope that we can do some conservation work, and
perhaps the species has a chance at repopulating its range," he
told Reuters this week.
The multiple sightings, including observations of several
queens, are evidence of western bumblebee colonies in the area,
although it hardly proves the species has returned in force and
or that it will thrive in the region, Hatfield said.
Last year, a single western bumblebee, recognized by its
distinctive white-banded bottom, was discovered by an insect
enthusiast in her mother's garden in suburban Brier, Washington.
It was the first sighting in Washington state west of the
Cascades in well over a decade.
Her sighting was confirmed earlier this month as more than
an isolated incident when Will Peterman, 42, a freelance
writer-photographer and self-described "bee nerd" from Seattle,
ventured into a park in Brier to capture his own shots of Bombus
occidentalis foraging in blackberry bushes for nectar and
pollen.
He returned on Sunday with a group of University of
Washington entomologists to conduct a more thorough canvass of
the park and surrounding areas. While the group failed to locate
a nest - hives are dwellings for domesticated honeybees - they
identified and photographed at least three queens.
Hatfield said the queen bees observed in the park would
normally be expected to go into hibernation soon, then produce
offspring next year.
The mood among the scientists accompanying him was "almost
giddy," Peterman said. "This is grounds for optimism in a story
that has been really bleak."
CAUSE OF POPULATION CRASH UNCLEAR
Bombus occidentalis is one of four wild North American
bumblebee species whose populations began to plummet two decades
ago, while honeybees - commercially bred for the most part -
have undergone less precipitous declines, Hatfield said.
Scientists have cited a number of likely factors for
bumblebee declines, including parasites, pesticides and habitat
fragmentation.
Until the mid-1990s, the western bumblebee was among the
most common bees in the Western United States and Canada, where
it was valued as a key pollinator for tomatoes and cranberries.
It has since virtually disappeared from about half its
historic range, a vast stretch of the West Coast from central
California to southern British Columbia, although its population
remains relatively robust in the Mountain West.
Scientists are not certain what caused North American
bumblebee populations to crash.
But a leading theory advanced by Robbin Thorp, a retired
entomology professor at the University of California at Davis,
points to efforts to commercially cultivate colonies of western
bumblebees in Europe starting in the mid-1990s.
American-bred western queens shipped to Europe likely were
exposed there to a fungus that might have spread and devastated
wild North American bumblebee populations when infected
European-bred bees were transported back to the United States,
Hatfield said.
The discovery of the bees near Seattle could mean a
population resistant to the fungus has emerged, he said. The
bees may also be part of a population never exposed to the
fungus or that originated in a distant colony to the east.
