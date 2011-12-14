Dec 14 Like millions of other parents over the
past several years, Kevin and Lucy Ferrell used a new baby
product called the Bumbo Baby Sitter that they bought at Toys R
Us to prop up their son, Colby. The simple molded plastic seat
is more upright than a bouncy chair, and less rigid than a high
chair, making it a hit with parents looking for new infant
gear.
But when 9-month-old Colby fell out of the seat and
fractured his skull, his parents learned very quickly that the
seat wasn't ideal for a small, moving child.
"He arched his back up and he kind of flipped out of it
sideways and backwards and rolled right off (the table)," Kevin
Ferrell says. "It just happened in a split second."
Bumbo, which is used to help babies sit up before they're
able to do so on their own, has been an unquestioned success in
sales - with nearly 4 million sold in the U.S. since 2003. But
its safety record is uncertain.
The South African company recalled Bumbo in 2007 after a
spate of 28 injuries reported to the Consumer Product Safety
Commission - including numerous skull fractures - and placed
warning labels on the seats that said they shouldn't be used on
elevated surfaces. Bumbo company records obtained as part of a
lawsuit the Ferrells filed in June against the company and Toys
R Us, where the product was purchased off their baby registry,
show some 300 reported incidents, including some in other
countries, mainly Great Britain. The suit was filed in U.S.
District Court in Austin, Texas, where the case is still in a
pretrial phase.
Then in late November, the CPSC issued an unusual warning
that there had been another 45 incidents since the recall, and
that it had learned of another 18 older cases. It also noted
that children were hurt both when the product was elevated and
when it was on the ground.
Ross Cunningham of the Rose Walker firm in Austin, who
represents the Ferrells and says he has settled a dozen
lawsuits over Bumbo's safety, alleges in the lawsuit that Bumbo
"has taken no effort" to reconfigure the product to prevent
children from getting out of it, "despite having actual
knowledge of the dangers associated with the Bumbo Baby
Sitter...and the potential of the Bumbo Baby Sitter to cause
serious injury to children."
Bumbo's U.S. attorney, Tarush R. Anand, says he cannot
comment on the litigation, but did provide a statement from
Bumbo, in which the company says the product is safe. "The
Bumbo baby seat is a safe product for infants when it is used
as intended: on the floor and never on an elevated surface,"
the statement says. "Children should always been closely
supervised when they are in the Bumbo seat." The company also
says it is working with the Consumer Product Safety Commission
to educate parents on the correct use of the seat.
Toys R Us is accused in the most recent lawsuit of
knowingly stocking a baby product that has caused injuries. One
of the company's buyers is quoted in the litigation as saying
under oath that she had never seen an infant product like that
without a safety restraint, and that after learning about the
severity of the injuries, she didn't think it was safe.
Nancy Cowles, executive director of the advocacy group Kids
in Danger, notes the product - unlike cribs, car seats and high
chairs - is not governed by any government or industry
standard. The Ferrell lawsuit says Toys R Us has a huge profit
margin on the seats and has ignored even voices from within the
company about their safety.
Toys R Us spokeswoman Katie Reczek said in a statement in
response to questions that the retailer followed the terms of
the recall and stands by the decision to keep selling it.
"The safety of the products we sell is, and always has
been, our highest priority," Reczek said. "At the time of the
recall of the Bumbo Baby Sitter, we immediately removed the
product from our store shelves, and worked with Bumbo to update
the warning labels on the packaging, as was required. This
warning label cautions parents not to use the Bumbo on elevated
surfaces. Due to the recall and labeling process, the product
was off the sales floor and was not available for purchase for
several months. We continue to offer Bumbo products in our
stores, and as always, we closely monitor all product safety
issues."
Its only competitor, bbPOD, added a seatbelt after the
Bumbo recall.
Attorney Cunningham alleges in the Bumbo lawsuit that safer
alternative design existed. "Specifically, Bumbo could have
incorporated any combination of the following design changes:
made the Bumbo Baby Sitter wider at the base, raised the side
and back walls of the seat, installed a bulbous pommel on top
of the post in between the child's legs, and incorporated a
safety harness, seatbelt or other securing device...that would
sit low and tight across the child's hips. These, and possibly
other design improvements, would have prevented a child like
(Colby) Ferrell from falling out of the Bumbo Baby Sitter."
The Ferrells are now evangelists for seatbelts. Says Kevin
Ferrell: "For me, it was important, if nothing else, to try to
prevent (this) from happening to future parents and kids."
---
The author is a Reuters contributor. The opinions expressed
are his own.
(Editing by Lauren Young and Beth Gladstone)