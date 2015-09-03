Sept 2 The annual Burning Man counterculture
festival now taking place in a Nevada desert is known for
attracting scantily clad revelers, bike lovers, artists,
musicians and as it turns out, even attention from the FBI.
According to documents posted this week at MuckRock.com, the
FBI monitored the event in 2010, finding that it carried risks
associated with crowd control and illegal drugs.
The documents were released following a 2012 public records
request by journalist Inkoo Kang. An FBI spokeswoman declined to
comment on the MuckRock.com report.
Burning Man, named for the burning of a wooden effigy that
marks the climax of the festival of art and free expression,
brings tens of thousands of people to the Black Rock Desert in
northern Nevada and adds an estimated $35 million to the local
economy each year.
Last year's event drew nearly 70,000 participants. In 2010,
when the documents were generated by the FBI, the festival
attracted about 50,000 people.
"The greatest known threat in this event is crowd control
issues and use of illegal drugs by the participants," said an
FBI document on the festival posted to MuckRock.com.
The document said the agency's Las Vegas office would work
with the Pershing County Sheriff's Office and other law
enforcement agencies to aid in preventing militant activities
and handle intelligence issues, according to the copy posted at
MuckRock.com.
The documents posted at the website were heavily redacted.
They did not make clear if the FBI had monitored Burning Man
more recently than 2010.
It is not the first time the FBI has taken an interest in
the cultural sphere. Decades ago, it investigated former Beatle
John Lennon and Mexican writer Carlos Fuentes for their
political views.
This year's Burning Man festival ends on Monday.
(Reporting by Alex Dobuzinskis in Los Angeles; Editing by Peter
Cooney)