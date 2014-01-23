Jan 23 Dozens of people on board a Greyhound bus
traveling to Phoenix, Arizona, were injured when a passenger
attacked the driver on Thursday and tried to roll the vehicle,
causing it to skid off the road, a local broadcaster reported.
Three people were airlifted to a local hospital and 23
others taken to hospitals for treatment after the accident in
Tonopah, about 50 miles (80 kms) west of Phoenix, KTVK news
reported.
The driver prevented the bus from flipping and the vehicle
came to rest just off the road on the opposite side of the
highway, the broadcaster reported from the site of the accident.
Spokesmen for Greyhound and the Arizona police were not
immediately available for comment.
The suspect was taken into custody but was not yet
identified, KTVK said.
The bus was bound for Phoenix from Los Angeles.
"He just started fighting with this girl and jumped up,
opened the door and started jumping on the bus driver, and said
'I want to flip this bus,'" a passenger, Gregory Forte, told the
broadcaster.
The suspect's girlfriend said he was "paranoid" and "did not
want to be on the bus, KTVK reported.
(Reporting by Jon Herskovitz; Editing by Scott Malone and
Bernadette Baum)