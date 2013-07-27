INDIANAPOLIS, July 27 A bus carrying a group of
teenagers home from a summer church camp crashed in Indianapolis
on Saturday, killing three people and injuring more than two
dozen, authorities said.
The bus overturned on its side and slid into a highway lane
barrier as it was exiting Interstate 465 onto a surface road
shortly after 4 p.m., city fire department officials said.
According to eyewitness accounts, the bus appeared to have
been traveling at a "high rate of speed" when it tipped over on
the exit ramp, fire department spokesman Ato McTush said.
The bus was carrying 37 passengers, mainly teenagers, from a
summer camp in Michigan to the Colonial Hills Baptist Church in
northern Indianapolis, he said.
Three people were pronounced dead at the scene, two of them
adults, McTush said, but no information on their identities was
immediately released.
Twenty-six others from the bus were taken to area hospitals
with various injuries, two of them flown by helicopter,
officials said. McTush said they mostly sustained head and
extremity injuries.
A second bus, carrying a group of younger children home from
the camp, arrived safely at the church, located a couple of
miles from the accident scene, without incident, according to
McTush.
