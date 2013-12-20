(Updates to show both crashes involved tour buses, adds details
on crash)
LOS ANGELES Dec 19 At least one person was
killed and dozens were hurt on Thursday in two separate casino
tour bus crashes on a rain-slicked Southern California highway,
California Highway Patrol officers said.
A bus heading for the Valley View Casino north of San Diego
overturned near the community of Fallbrook at about 2:30 p.m.,
killing one person and injuring more than 20 other passengers,
California Highway Patrol Officer Jim Bettencourt said.
He said all the bus passengers, who were in their 40s to
60s, were taken to local hospitals with injuries ranging from
minor to serious. Investigators had interviewed the 56-year-old
driver, and the cause of the wreck was under investigation. The
bus was being operated by Five Star Charter.
In the second incident, all 30 passengers on board a tour
bus traveling northbound on the same highway were hurt when it
spun out near Corona, officer Travis Monks said.
Monks said most of the passengers had minor injuries but
several were taken to area hospitals with moderate injuries. The
bus, owned by Sina Coach Tours, was traveling to Orange County
from a San Diego-area casino, he said.
Monks said the cause of the crash was under investigation
but that rain might be a factor.
"When it's raining out here, drivers always need to be a
little more cautious," he said, adding that the roadway was wet
at the time of the accident.
