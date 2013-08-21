By Kevin Murphy
| Kansas City, Kan.
Kansas City, Kan. Aug 21 Twenty-one sixth-grade
girls were taken to Kansas City area hospitals with non-life
threatening injuries on Wednesday after a bus taking them on a
camping trip overturned, authorities said.
The bus veered off a highway and flipped in Wyandotte
County, Kansas, said trooper Howard Dickinson of the Kansas
Highway Patrol. The bus ended up perpendicular to the road, its
rear end in a ditch, television video showed.
The girls from Pembroke Hill, a private school in Kansas
City, were on their way to an overnight camp out in rural
Kansas, said Elizabeth McKinley Tuttle, spokeswoman for the
school. There were 36 girls on the bus, while the boys were on
another bus, she said.
Dickinson said a list provided to him by emergency workers
on the scene showed 21 girls taken to hospitals. The driver, who
has not been charged with any violations, also was transported
to a hospital, he said. One teacher was also on the bus, but
unhurt, he said.
Other girls on the bus may have suffered various bumps and
bruises in the accident, Dickinson said. He did not know the
cause of the crash, but said no other vehicles were involved.
(Reporting By Kevin Murphy; Editing by Greg McCune)