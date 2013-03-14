By Daniel Lovering
| BOSTON, March 14
BOSTON, March 14 A new low-cost bus line began
offering service between Boston and New York City on Thursday,
less than a month after federal authorities citing safety
concerns shut down the Fung Wah line, which operated buses on
the same route.
The new bus service, YO!, is jointly operated by Greyhound
and Peter Pan Bus Lines, "two of the safest motorcoach operators
in the country," the bus line said in an earlier statement. It
began offering service between New York and Philadelphia in
December.
The new non-stop service between Boston's South Station and
Manhattan's Chinatown neighborhood will include six roundtrip
buses daily, with fares starting around $15 each way, according
to the company's website.
The company said its name was derived from the pronunciation
of a Chinese word that means "to protect," as well as serving as
a slang greeting in modern culture.
"YO! provides a fun and safe travel experience for our
customers, using environmentally-friendly buses and the most
highly-trained professional drivers in the industry," Peter
Picknelly, chairman and CEO of Peter Pan Bus Lines, was quoted
as saying.
The line's new fuel-efficient engines generate nearly three
times less carbon dioxide per passenger, per mile than a hybrid
vehicle, said Maureen Richmond, the bus line's spokeswoman.
Last month, the U.S. Department of Transportation's Federal
Motor Carrier Safety Administration ordered the low-cost Fung
Wah bus line "to immediately cease passenger service and provide
its entire fleet of 28 motor coaches for thorough and detailed
safety inspections."
The Boston-based Fung Wah, which primarily ferried
passengers between New York and Boston for about $15 each way,
was shut down by federal authorities on March 1.
The move came after Massachusetts officials said inspectors
discovered mechanical problems, including cracks in the frames
of a majority of the company's buses.
The company's safety record had been spotty and included a
2006 incident when a bus rolled over on a highway ramp and a
2007 crash that left a bus stuck on a concrete barrier on the
Massachusetts Turnpike.
Federal transportation authorities have taken action against
several other bus operators in the Northeast in recent days.
Last week, they declared New York-based Ming An "an imminent
hazard to public safety," and also ordered that company shut
down.
(Editing by Barbara Goldberg, G Crosse)