NEW YORK Feb 12 A bus driver was killed and
four people injured when a New York City bus and a stolen truck
collided on Wednesday, slamming into building scaffolding in
lower Manhattan, New York officials said.
Police were investigating a complaint about the stolen box
truck - which has a box-like cargo container separate to its cab
area - when they came across the crash before the morning rush
hour, Detective Martin Speechley said in a phone interview.
"We were not chasing the truck. We responded to another
incident in the area. The person involved in the incident got
into the truck and took it," Speechley said.
Two bus passengers, a pedestrian and the driver of the
stolen truck suffered non-life threatening injuries, and all
were taken to Beth Israel Medical Center for treatment,
officials said.
Emergency vehicles crowded the scene, which closed streets
through the morning rush hour.
A spokesman for the MTA declined to release the identity of
the bus driver.
