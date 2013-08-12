SEATTLE Aug 12 A Seattle transit passenger shot
and wounded a city bus driver on Monday and then was shot and
critically wounded by police in a burst of morning rush-hour
violence that also left two officers injured, authorities said.
Despite the fact that the 64-year-old driver was shot
multiple times, his injuries were not believed to be
life-threatening, according to police and other officials.
Immediate details provided by police of the shooting were
sketchy. But an eyewitness said she saw the gunman yelling at
the driver before exiting the bus, then stepping back on and
shooting him five times, including once in the jaw, The Seattle
Times reported.
After shooting the driver, the suspect fled on foot through
bustling downtown Seattle before being confronted by police
officers about a block away, Seattle police said on their
website.
The suspect, who police said was in his 30s or 40s, then
opened fire on police before boarding a second bus. He was then
shot by officers and was taken to a local hospital in critical
condition, police said.
Two officers were hurt in the incident, police said. A
32-year-old officer was treated for minor injuries, possibly
from broken glass. An officer in his 50s was taken to hospital
for an unspecified medical condition.
A female passenger also suffered minor bruising while
fleeing from the second bus, police said.
The wounded bus driver was visited at Harborview Medical
Center in Seattle by King County Executive Dow Constantine, who
found him to be in good spirits, said his spokesman, Frank Abe.
"The driver's first concern was for his passengers," Abe
said.
Seattle Police Department officials did not immediately
return calls seeking further comment and information.
A spokesman with the King County Metro Transit Police
referred all questions to the Seattle Police Department.
(Reporting by Jonathan Kaminsky; Editing by Steve Gorman and
Dan Grebler)