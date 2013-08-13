(Updates with dead gunman's name, age)
SEATTLE Aug 13 A gunman who shot a Seattle city
bus driver in a burst of morning rush-hour violence and was
later wounded in a shoot-out with police on Monday, has died,
authorities said.
Martin Duckworth, 31, died of his gunshot wounds at
Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, hospital spokeswoman Susan
Gregg said on Tuesday.
The Seattle Police Department had confirmed Duckworth's
death on Twitter around 4 p.m. local time on Monday.
The 64-year-old bus driver, who has not been identified, was
shot at least twice, in the torso and cheek, but his injuries
were not believed to be life-threatening, according to police
and other officials.
The incident began when Duckworth boarded the bus from the
rear door and the driver asked him to come forward to pay, said
Jim Pugel, interim chief of the Seattle Police Department.
He approached the bus driver and assaulted him before
opening fire, Pugel said.
The gunman fled on foot through downtown Seattle and tried
to hijack a service truck and then a car before boarding a
second bus, Pugel said. After police confronted Duckworth, he
raised his gun and was shot at least twice, Pugel said.
Two officers were also treated for minor injuries in the
incident, police said, adding that two passengers on the second
bus suffered minor bruising while fleeing the bus.
King County Executive Dow Constantine told a news conference
that he visited the bus driver at Harborview Medical Center and
he was in good spirits and asked about his passengers.
The shootings occurred in an area of downtown Seattle that
until last year was a free-ride zone in which passengers were
not charged a fare.
(Reporting by Jonathan Kaminsky; Editing by Maureen Bavdek)