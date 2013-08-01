By Tim Gaynor
| PHOENIX, July 31
PHOENIX, July 31 Transit officials warned
thousands of Phoenix area commuters to make alternative
rush-hour travel plans because of a bus strike that will start
on Thursday after contract talks between union drivers and
management collapsed.
Some 40 bus lines serving the Arizona cities of Chandler,
Gilbert, Mesa and Tempe will be idled by the walkout, along with
some routes through Phoenix itself and Scottsdale.
The Amalgamated Transit Union and management for First
Transit, which operates buses for Valley Metro, have been in
contract talks since the first of the year over wages, benefits
and work rules, the transit authority said.
Valley Metro urged commuters to consider alternatives such
as car-pooling or working from home on Thursday morning.
Late on Wednesday, Amalgamated Transit Union Local 1433
officials said that 95 percent of its voting drivers had
rejected First Transit's latest contract proposal, according to
a report in the Arizona Republic newspaper.
Attempts to reach representatives of Local 1433 were not
successful, but a spokeswoman for First Transit confirmed that
the company's offer had been rejected and that the union had
voted to strike.
"We're disappointed in the decision and regret that we have
not been able to reach agreement," spokeswoman Jen Biddinger
told Reuters.
"We have contacted the federal mediator to determine why the
offer was rejected and to explore additional discussions with
the union. We are open to continuing negotiation," she added.
In January, Valley Metro contracted with First Transit to
serve as the operator of bus service originating from depots in
Tempe and Mesa in the east Phoenix Valley.
On July 1, First Transit assumed responsibility for the
operations of 40 local, express and circulator routes primarily
serving the area. First Transit says it employs a staff of more
than 700 operations and maintenance personnel to keep its fleet
of 300 buses running.
Local elected officials have urged the two sides to stay at
the bargaining table until a settlement is reached, citing
disruptions a strike would cause to residents and the business
community.
(Reporting by Tim Gaynor; Editing by Steve Gorman and Lisa
Shumaker)