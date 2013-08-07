By Laila Kearney
| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO Aug 7 Bus drivers threatening to
shut down a major San
Francisco-area transportation system over pay and healthcare
benefits have reached a deal, averting a strike that would have
affected nearly 200,000 commuters.
Union representatives and management reached agreement on
Tuesday night, minutes before 1,800 transit workers planned to
walk off the job. The agreement came less than a week after
California Governor Jerry Brown intervened to halt a massive
commuter rail worker walkout in the area.
"This was a long and often intense negotiation and there are
no winners or losers in its outcome," David Armijo, general
manager of the Alameda-Contra Costa Transit Agency, said in a
statement.
"We are happy we were able to get through the process
without any disruption in service," Armijo said.
The transit agency serves 181,000 bus riders daily in two
large East Bay counties, in an area that includes Oakland and
Berkeley, and downtown San Francisco.
The union representing the transit agency's bus drivers,
mechanics and clerical workers gave a 72-hour strike notice on
Monday, after failing to reach an agreement on wages, benefits
and safety concerns with the agency's board of governors.
After a lengthy session on Tuesday, the union and the board
agreed on a 9.5 percent wage increase over a three-year period
and annual flat rate healthcare contributions starting at $70,
said union spokeswoman Sharon Cornu in a statement.
Union workers initially asked for a wage hike totaling about
10 percent over three years, while the board offered 9 percent,
transit agency spokesman Clarence Johnson said.
"This agreement protects workers, helps riders, and keeps
service running," Cornu said.
Union members began negotiations with the board in March,
four months before the contract expired.
The bus worker deal followed a narrowly avoided strike by
employees of the Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART) District, the San
Francisco-area's central rail system that carries 400,000
passengers daily.
After failing to negotiate new contract terms, the two
unions representing 2,400 rail system workers on Thursday
submitted a notice of intent to strike on Monday morning. But
Brown stepped in late Sunday night and delayed a possible strike
for seven days, appointing a three-member board to investigate
the labor dispute.
A rail strike would be prohibited while the investigation is
underway. The BART board of inquiry is scheduled to meet with
BART unions and management on Wednesday.
(Editing by Tom Brown and Jeffrey Benkoe)