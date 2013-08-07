* Buses serve two counties on eastern side of San Francisco
Bay
* System includes Oakland, Berkeley and links to downtown
San Francisco
By Laila Kearney
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 7 Bus drivers threatening to
shut down a major San Francisco-area transit system over wages
and healthcare benefits have reached a tentative contract
settlement, averting a strike on Wednesday that would have
halted service for nearly 200,000 bus riders.
Union representatives and management reached agreement on
Tuesday night, shortly before 1,800 drivers and other workers
had planned to walk off the job against the Alameda-Contra Costa
Transit Agency, which serves Oakland and Berkeley and links
those areas with downtown San Francisco.
California's third-largest public bus system serves 181,000
bus riders daily in two large counties - Alameda and Contra
Costa - on the eastern side of San Francisco Bay.
The agreement came less than a week after Governor Jerry
Brown intervened to block resumption of a separate strike in the
region against commuter rail service threatened by unions
representing workers at the Bay Area Rapid Transit, or BART,
system.
Rank-and-file union members will vote on whether to ratify
the new three-year contract later this month, union spokeswoman
Sharon Cornu said.
"This was a long and often intense negotiation, and there
are no winners or losers in its outcome," David Armijo, general
manager of AC Transit, said in a statement announcing that a
deal had been reached with the Amalgamated Transit Union Local
192.
"This agreement protects workers, helps riders, and keeps
service running," Cornu said, saying the direct participation of
five members of AC Transit's board of governors in the talks had
helped achieve a deal in time to avert a walkout.
The union representing the agency's bus drivers,
dispatchers, mechanics and clerical workers had set a strike
deadline of 12:01 a.m. Wednesday after initially failing to
reach an accord with management on wages, benefits and safety
concerns.
After a lengthy bargaining session on Tuesday, the union and
the AC Transit board agreed on a 9.5 percent wage increase over
three years and annual flat-rate healthcare contributions by
workers starting at $70, Cornu said.
Union workers initially asked for a wage hike totaling about
10 percent over three years, while the board was seeking 9
percent, transit agency spokesman Clarence Johnson said.
Union members began negotiations with the board in March,
four months before the contract expired.
The East Bay bus system deal came soon after union employees
of BART called off a strike deadline against the San
Francisco-area's central rail system, which carries 400,000
passengers daily.
As federally mediated talks bogged down, the two unions
representing 2,400 BART workers had submitted a notice of intent
to go back on strike on Monday morning. A previous shutdown
began on July 1 and was called off on July 5.
Brown stepped in on Sunday, appointing a three-member board
to investigate the labor dispute in a move that precluded a
walkout during the course of the seven-day inquiry.
The investigative panel was due to meet in Oakland on
Wednesday to consider presentations from both sides.