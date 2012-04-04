April 4 The parents of a woman who died of a
drug overdose in the St. Louis mansion of August Busch IV will
be allowed to join the wrongful-death lawsuit against the former
beer baron, officials said on Wednesday.
Busch, 47, had asked the Missouri Supreme Court to bar the
parents of Adrienne Martin from participating in the case and in
the proposed $1.5 million settlement he reached with Martin's
ex-husband on behalf of the couple's son.
But the state high court refused to intervene and let stand
an appellate ruling that Martin's parents should have a role in
the lawsuit and in any settlement negotiations.
The ruling also raises the possibility that Martin's parents
will be allowed to question Busch, who has never been deposed in
the civil case.
Martin, a 27-year-old former model, died Dec. 19, 2010, in a
bedroom in Busch's gated mansion from an accidental overdose of
the painkiller oxycodone, authorities ruled last year.
An autopsy conducted by St. Louis County also showed a high
level of cocaine in her blood. A hole in the lining of her nose
indicated months of cocaine use before her death, authorities
said.
Prosecutors filed no criminal charges against Busch, the
last member of his family to run Anheuser-Busch brewing before
it was sold in 2008 to InBev for $100 million.
Martin's ex-husband brought the wrongful death suit on
behalf of Blake Martin, the couple's 9-year-old son.
Busch offered to settle that suit last year for $1.5
million. But the settlement was challenged by the woman's
parents - Christine Trampler of Ozark, Missouri, and George
"Larry" Eby of Springfield, Missouri - who sought to join the
case.
Busch could now withdraw the settlement offer or the case
could return to the original circuit court in Cape Girardeau,
Missouri, where it would be reviewed again, this time with the
parents' involvement.
