LOS ANGELES Aug 22 A tour bus overturned on a freeway outside Los Angeles on Thursday, leaving between 30 and 40 passengers injured, a fire department official said.

Los Angeles County Fire Department spokesman Captain Tom Richards said he did not immediately know if there were any fatalities in the crash, which occurred on the Foothill Freeway in Irwindale, a community less than 20 miles (32 km) east of Los Angeles.

Television images from the scene of the crash showed the bus, operated by Da Zhen Bus company, overturned on its side on a dirt embankment. (Reporting and writing by Alex Dobuzinskis; Editing by Steve Gorman)