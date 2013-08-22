LOS ANGELES Aug 22 A tour bus overturned on a
freeway outside Los Angeles on Thursday, leaving between 30 and
40 passengers injured, a fire department official said.
Los Angeles County Fire Department spokesman Captain Tom
Richards said he did not immediately know if there were any
fatalities in the crash, which occurred on the Foothill Freeway
in Irwindale, a community less than 20 miles (32 km) east of Los
Angeles.
Television images from the scene of the crash showed the
bus, operated by Da Zhen Bus company, overturned on its side on
a dirt embankment.
