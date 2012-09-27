By Jonathan Allen
NEW YORK, Sept 27
NEW YORK, Sept 27 A bus driver behind the wheel
during an accident that killed 15 people in New York was overly
tired and caused a crash that "did not have to happen,"
prosecutors said at his criminal trial on Thursday.
Ophadell Williams, charged with manslaughter and criminally
negligent homicide, was driving a bus to New York City's
Chinatown from the Mohegan Sun casino in Connecticut when it
slid hundreds of feet, slammed into a guard rail and flipped
over. Its roof was sliced off.
Of the 32 passengers, 15 died and 15 were injured, some
severely, in the March 12, 2011 crash on Interstate 95 in New
York City's Bronx borough.
Williams' attorney told the court that his client was simply
unlucky and has told authorities from the beginning that the bus
had been cut off by a semi-trailer. Injured in the accident,
Williams nonetheless helped pull victims from the bus, attorney
Patrick Bruno said.
"You'll get a picture of a hard working kind helpful man,"
Bruno said in his opening statement to the jury in State Supreme
Court in the Bronx.
The National Transportation Safety Board ruled that the
crash had been caused by driver fatigue and also said Williams
had a terrible driving record. It found that he had had little
sleep for days beforehand and criticized his employer, World
Wide Travel of Greater New York, for lax oversight.
Williams was speeding, driving 78 miles an hour in a
50-mile-per-hour zone, and made no effort to slow down as he
began to lose control, prosecutor Gary Weil said in his opening
statement.
"At no time did the defendant ever apply the brakes, not for
a second. Not the brakes, not the gear shift, nothing," he said.
"The evidence will show that he fell asleep or was so
fatigued that he could no longer concentrate," he said.
Weil showed the jury maps of the accident site and
photographs of the scene, describing how the roof of the bus was
peeled off "like a sardine can."
"This accident did not have to happen," he said, adding that
Williams could have notified his dispatcher or his company or
stopped to rest.
"He did none of those things with 32 innocent souls behind
him," the prosecutor said. "He knew the risks of driving while
fatigued. He ignored those risks.
"He caused this crash to occur," he said.
Some relatives of the victims, many of whom were Chinatown
residents, were in the Bronx courtroom.
"I reserve all my feelings for after the case. Right now I
want to hear the facts of the case," said Florence Wong, whose
father died in the crash.
World Wide Tours was shut down by federal regulators
following the crash, and the NTSB has proposed tough new
measures to crack down on bus operators, including fitting
vehicles with devices limiting their speed and requiring
companies to obtain 10 years of driving records from potential
employees.
Williams told investigators he was run off the road by a
semi-trailer, but the NTSB said it found little evidence that
occurred. It found Williams had a driving record with 18 driving
suspensions over two decades for incidents such as failing to
obey a stop sign.
(Writing by Ellen Wulfhorst; Editing by Paul Thomasch)