PORTLAND, Ore. Dec 30 Five people were killed
and at least 20 injured on Sunday when a charter bus crashed
along Interstate 84 near Pendleton, Oregon, Oregon State Police
said.
About 20 people were transported to a local hospital while
others were being treated at the scene, the state police said in
a written statement.
Police said a preliminary investigation showed that the
chartered bus, which was carrying about 40 people, may have gone
out of control on the snow- and ice-covered highway before
crashing through a guardrail and down an embankment.
