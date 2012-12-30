(Adds details throughout, byline)
By Teresa Carson
PORTLAND, Ore. Dec 30 Five people were killed
and some 20 others injured on Sunday when a charter bus skidded
off an icy highway near Pendleton, Oregon, police said.
The Oregon State Police said a preliminary investigation
showed the charter bus, carrying about 40 people, "lost control
on the snow/ice covered westbound lanes of Interstate 84" near
Pendleton.
The bus crashed through a guardrail and went down an
embankment of around 200 feet. People trained in rope rescue
were needed to bring victims back up to the highway, police
said.
By early afternoon about 20 people had been taken to local
hospitals.
St. Anthony Hospital in Pendleton received 18 of the injured
said Larry Blanc, the hospital's director of communications.
"About 10:30 this morning we got the call and declared a
Code D, which means we bring in extra staff and supplies," he
said, adding that D stands for "disaster."
"There are various types of injuries. Some of the injured
were able to walk in on their own," Blanc said. "We are taking a
lot of CT scans and assessing the injuries
Some of the injured were also transported to nearby
hospitals by ambulance and some were transported by air to other
hospitals with trauma centers, he said.
There were three planes standing by at the Pendleton airport
to transport the injured to hospitals out of the area. Pendleton
is about 210 miles east of Portland, police said.
Authorities did not immediately release the name of the
charter bus company, the destination or origin of the bus, and
no details were given on the passenger group.
Pendleton is in northeast Oregon near the border with
Washington state.
(Reporting by Teresa Carson; Writing by Dan Whitcomb; Editing
by Cynthia Osterman)