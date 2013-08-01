(Adds possibility talks may resume, comments and details)
By David Schwartz
PHOENIX Aug 1 Striking bus drivers in the
Phoenix area walked off the job and onto picket lines early on
Thursday in a dispute over job security and conditions, leaving
some 57,000 weekday commuters scrambling to find rides to work
during the morning rush hour.
The strike against the First Transit company has shut down
about 40 bus routes including ones that serve the cities of
Chandler, Gilbert, Mesa and Tempe and others that reach Phoenix
and Scottsdale.
Most bus routes were operating in Phoenix, which is served
by a different company than First Transit, and the light rail
system for the Phoenix Valley was not idled.
"I'm pretty frustrated right now and if this continues I'm
going to get angry," said Tara Rastogi, as she waited forlornly
for a bus to take her from Chandler to her job at a research
group in downtown Phoenix.
"For some people riding the bus is convenient. For me, it's
almost the only option to get to work."
Her bus never arrived. Other commuters took to car-pooling
or driving their own cars to deal with the bus strike.
The Amalgamated Transit Union and First Transit, a company
that operates on behalf of the Valley Metro public agency,
have been embroiled in bitter talks since the beginning of the
year to forge a labor contract for about 400 bus drivers.
"We are doing this (strike) because they refuse to bargain
with us in good faith," Bob Bean, president of the Amalgamated
Transit Union Local 1433, told Reuters. "The public needs to
know that we would go back to work if they were fair to us."
Bean said there was a possibility that negotiations would
resume on Thursday, but no details had yet been worked out as of
early afternoon.
Union leaders said the main sticking points remain the
company's attempt to gain greater control over workplace
conditions and its ability to fire employees. Other areas of
dispute include the firm's attempt to increase workers'
healthcare contributions.
On Wednesday, union officials reported that 95 percent of
its drivers had voted to reject First Transit's best-and-final
offer. Another last-minute proposal by management failed to
avert the strike, which went into effect at midnight.
A spokeswoman for First Transit could not immediately be
reached for comment.
Scott Somers, Valley Metro chairman and a Mesa city
councilman, said the union's decision to strike represents a
major blow to "our most vulnerable neighbors."
Valley Metro urged commuters to consider alternatives such
as car-pooling or working from home and urged patience from its
riders.
Spokeswoman Susan Tierney said there have been discussions
about implementing a skeleton service for affected riders, but
that no decision has yet been made.
"We continue to look at a contingency plan," she said. "We
do hope that this agreement can be finalized soon so we can get
back to our regularly scheduled service."
