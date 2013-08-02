(Updates with talks resuming)
By David Schwartz
PHOENIX Aug 1 Striking bus drivers and
management in the Phoenix area resumed talks late on Thursday to
end a strike that left some 57,000 weekday commuters scrambling
to find rides to work during the morning rush hour.
The strike over pay and conditions shut down about 40 bus
routes on Thursday including ones that serve the cities of
Chandler, Gilbert, Mesa and Tempe and others that reach Phoenix
and Scottsdale.
Most bus routes were operating in Phoenix itself, which is
served by a different company than First Transit, and the light
rail system for the Phoenix Valley was not idled.
The Amalgamated Transit Union and First Transit, a company
that operates on behalf of the Valley Metro public agency,
have been embroiled in bitter talks since the beginning of the
year to forge a labor contract for about 400 bus drivers.
"We are doing this (strike) because they refuse to bargain
with us in good faith," Bob Bean, president of the Amalgamated
Transit Union Local 1433, told Reuters. "The public needs to
know that we would go back to work if they were fair to us."
Union leaders said the main sticking points were the
company's attempt to gain greater control over workplace
conditions and its ability to fire employees. Other areas of
dispute include the firm's attempt to increase workers'
healthcare contributions.
First Transit said talks to end the strike resumed on
Thursday, and progress had been made. The firm said it had
offered employees guaranteed salary increases ranging from 7 to
50 percent over three years, as well as healthcare concessions,
although no settlement had been reached by late evening.
On Wednesday, union officials reported that 95 percent of
its drivers had voted to reject First Transit's best-and-final
offer. Another last-minute proposal by management failed to
avert the strike, which went into effect at midnight.
A spokeswoman for First Transit could not immediately be
reached for comment.
Scott Somers, Valley Metro chairman and a Mesa city
councilman, said the union's decision to strike represents a
major blow to "our most vulnerable neighbors."
Valley Metro urged commuters to consider alternatives such
as car-pooling or working from home and urged patience from its
riders.
Spokeswoman Susan Tierney said there have been discussions
about implementing a skeleton service for affected riders, but
that no decision has yet been made.
"We continue to look at a contingency plan," she said. "We
do hope that this agreement can be finalized soon so we can get
back to our regularly scheduled service."
(Additional reporting by Tim Gaynor, editing by Patrick Graham)