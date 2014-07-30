WASHINGTON, July 30 The U.S. National Highway
Traffic Safety Administration on Wednesday proposed new safety
standards to protect passengers on large buses in rollover
crashes.
NHTSA, part of the Transportation Department, said the
proposal aims to improve the structural design of large buses to
ensure that the space around passengers remains sufficiently
intact and the emergency exits work in a rollover crash.
The agency said members of the public will have the
opportunity to comment on the proposal for 60 days. NHTSA is
proposing a compliance date of three years after publication of
a final rule.
(Reporting by Eric Beech)