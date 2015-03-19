By Emily Flitter
| NEW YORK, March 18
NEW YORK, March 18 Republican Jeb Bush learned
this week there is a downside to his efforts to prepare for a
possible 2016 White House run while holding off for now on an
official campaign launch.
To avoid creating an impression that Bush was skirting
campaign finance laws, his lawyer had to ask a Florida man to
stop running ads touting the former Florida governor as a
presidential candidate.
Attorney Charlie Spies managed to get the Bush supporter,
Jay Schorr, to change the ad after he vowed to "vigorously
pursue all possible legal remedies" against Schorr.
Bush, who announced on Facebook in December he was
contemplating a White House bid, has crisscrossed the country to
attend lavish fundraisers - including a $100,000 per plate
dinner - where donors gathered to cheer him on as a potential
White House contender. But at each event, he and his aides have
emphasized he is not running for president - yet.
The claim allows Bush to work closely with funding
organizations to rake in big donations without breaking campaign
finance laws. Once politicians launch a campaign or say they are
"testing the waters," they face tighter fundraising
restrictions.
Campaign finance laws limit the amounts candidates can
accept in donations from individuals and corporations, and they
prohibit candidates from coordinating campaign strategy with
outside organizations such as political action committees that
support them.
"We are grateful for the support Gov Bush has received
encouraging him to run, but the PAC also operates within legal
constraints that can require us to request that legally
problematic activity, even if well intentioned, must stop,"
Spies said in a statement to Reuters on Wednesday.
Spies, who represents Bush and his Right to Rise super PAC,
on Monday wrote to Schorr about the spot, "War," which began
running in February. In the ad, a deep voice urged Republicans
to unite in a fight for control of America, then intoned: "Jeb
Bush: Americans and the Republican party approve his message." A
disclaimer followed: "The preceding message is from a supporter
of Jeb Bush and is not affiliated with the Bush for president
campaign."
In a "cease and desist" letter, Spies expressed appreciation
for Schorr's enthusiasm but said that Bush was "NOT a candidate
for any office" and had not approved the ads.
It was not the first time a politician has had to create
distance from unsolicited supporters.
Last year, fans of Massachusetts Democratic Senator
Elizabeth Warren formed a group to push her candidacy for the
White House even though Warren has said she does not plan to
run. Warren's lawyer sent the organization a letter making clear
the senator does not endorse the group's efforts.
Schorr responded to Spies's letter by recasting "War" as a
"message we'd like Jeb Bush to make to the Republican party."
The deep voice now says: "The following is a message from a Jeb
Bush supporter. He is not, I repeat not, associated in any way
with Jeb Bush, who is not currently a candidate for president.
Got it? Good. That should make non-candidate Bush's lawyers very
happy."
