Former U.S. first lady Barbara Bush listens to her son, President George W. Bush, as he speaks at an event on social security reform in Orlando, Florida, March 18, 2005. REUTERS/Jason Reed/Files

Former first lady Barbara Bush remained hospitalized in Houston on Wednesday, suffering from a respiratory ailment, a spokesman for her husband's office said.

Bush, 88, both the wife and mother of U.S. presidents, was admitted on Monday to Methodist Hospital in Houston's Texas Medical Center, according to the office of former President George H.W. Bush.

She was being treated for a "respiratory-related issue," her husband's office said.

There was no new information on her condition as of Wednesday morning, according to Jim McGrath, a spokesman for her husband's office.

She was in good spirits and was receiving visits from her husband and family, the office said on Tuesday.

Bush is the wife of George H.W. Bush, the 41st president, and mother of George W. Bush, the 43rd U.S. president.

She was known to the American public as a no-nonsense wife and mother who said she was more interested in running a household than in helping her husband run the country.

After leaving the White House, she pursued her interest in promoting literacy and reading and also wrote her memoirs. (Reporting by Ellen Wulfhorst; Editing by Barbara Goldberg and Andrea Ricci)