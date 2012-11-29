HOUSTON Nov 29 Former U.S. President George H.
W. Bush is being treated at Methodist Hospital in Houston for
complications related to bronchitis and is in stable condition,
the hospital said on Thursday.
"President Bush has been in and out of The Methodist
Hospital in the Texas Medical Center being treated for
complications related to his bronchitis. He is in stable
condition, and is expected to be released within the next 72
hours," the hospital statement said.
Bush, 88, served one term as president from 1988 to 1992 and
was defeated for re-election by Bill Clinton.