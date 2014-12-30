Former U.S. President George H.W. Bush (C) and former first lady Barbara Bush (L) attend the afternoon four-ball round at the 39th Ryder Cup matches at the Medinah Country Club in Medinah, Illinois, September 29, 2012. REUTERS/Matt Sullivan/Files

AUSTIN, Texas Former U.S. President George H.W. Bush, 90, was released from a Houston hospital on Tuesday after a weeklong stay brought on by breathing difficulties, his spokesman said.

"President Bush was released from the Houston Methodist Hospital today," spokesman Jim McGrath said in a statement. "He is now resting at home, grateful to the doctors and nurses for their superb care."

Bush was taken by ambulance to Houston Methodist Hospital the night of Dec. 23 and admitted for observation after experiencing shortness of breath, McGrath said.

Bush, who served one term as the 41st president from 1989 to 1993, was admitted to the same hospital in November 2012 for bronchitis and related ailments. He was so ill at one point that he was believed to be near death but recovered and was allowed to go home after seven weeks.

His eldest son, former President George W. Bush, published a best-selling book this year about his father, titled "41 - A Portrait of My Father."

(Reporting by Jon Herskovitz; Editing by Bill Trott)