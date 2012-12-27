AUSTIN, Texas Dec 27 Former President George
H.W. Bush remained in the intensive care unit of a Houston
hospital on Thursday, according to a hospital spokesman.
Bush, 88, a Republican who during his one term in office led
a coalition that ejected Iraqi forces from Kuwait in 1991, was
admitted to Methodist Hospital Nov. 23 for bronchitis. He was
transferred to intensive care on Sunday after setbacks including
a persistent fever, family spokesman Jim McGrath has said.
"I don't have any guidance so far today except to say no
news is good news," McGrath said on Thursday.
Hospital spokesman George Kovacik said the former president
remained in intensive care on Thursday.
McGrath on Wednesday described Bush as alert and talking to
medical staff.
Bush has lower-body parkinsonism, which causes a loss of
balance, and has used wheelchairs for more than a year.
The 41st U.S. president, and father of former President
George W. Bush, served as a congressman, as ambassador to the
United Nations, as envoy to China, as CIA director and as vice
president for two terms under Ronald Reagan.