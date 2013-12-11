Dec 11 George H.W. Bush has joined Twitter and
in his first tweet the former U.S. president said he wished he
could have attended the memorial service for Nelson Mandela in
South Africa.
Bush, 89, who had a health scare a year ago, was the only
one of the four former American presidents still living who did
not attend Tuesday's memorial service in Johannesburg.
"Barbara and I wish we could have joined the U.S. delegation
honoring President Mandela today. He, and his countrymen, are in
our prayers," Bush tweeted.
President Barack Obama led a delegation that included former
presidents Bill Clinton, Jimmy Carter and George W. Bush, Bush's
son.
Clinton, who has grown close to the elder Bush while working
together on Haiti earthquake relief and other projects, welcomed
to Twitter the man he beat in the 1992 election.
"Congratulations on joining Twitter, Mr. President! Easier
than skydiving!" Clinton wrote, referring to Bush's past habit
of celebrating milestone birthdays by parachuting.
Bush is the third current or former president to join
Twitter, after Obama and Clinton. Carter and George W. Bush have
yet to join the popular social media service.
(Reporting by Eric Beech in Washington; Editing by David
Brunnstrom)