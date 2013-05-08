BOSTON May 8 A hacker released part of an
unfinished draft of an upcoming novel from "Sex and the City"
author Candace Bushnell after breaking into an email account
that she used to share the work with her publisher.
The hacker, who goes by the name Guccifer, released some 50
pages of the draft, which is tentatively titled 'Killing
Monica,' along with some emails from Bushnell's Earthlink
account through a Google Drive account.
Bushnell could not be reached for comment. Matthew Ballast,
a spokesman for her publisher, Hachette's Grand Central
Publishing, confirmed that she had written the materials that
were posted on the Internet.
"I'm having a great deal of fun with it," Bushnell said in
an email that the hacker posted alongside the draft.
The story begins as a middle-aged woman named Pandy tells a
friendly cab driver about her divorce as they make their way to
New York City's LaGuardia Airport.
The protagonist's problems are very different than those
faced by Carrie Bradshaw, the fashionista protagonist of "Sex
and the City," a book that HBO turned into a hit television
series in the late 1990s.