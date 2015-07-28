WASHINGTON, July 28 U.S. President Barack Obama
on Tuesday signed legislation renewing federal loan guarantees
for small businesses that were exhausted last week and also
raising the overall cap on the program.
The House of Representatives on Monday unanimously approved
the Small Business Administration loan program in a bill the
Senate had already passed.
The measure sets the new limit for the SBA's 7(a) loan
guarantee program at $23.5 billion through Sept. 30, up from the
previous cap of $18.75 billion.
Banks make the loans to qualifying small businesses, and the
agency guarantees them, allowing lower interest rates and
companies with short credit histories to obtain capital.
Stronger-than-expected demand for SBA-backed loans, fueled
by an improving economy, meant that the program was exhausted
sooner than expected. In a development first reported by
Reuters, the agency was forced to suspend the funding of new
loans as the cap was reached under a crush of $1.7 billion in
applications last week alone.
But the Senate took lightning-fast action to raise the SBA
lending limit in less than a day, marking a stark contrast with
Congress' protracted battle over another federal loan guarantee
agency, the U.S. Export-Import Bank.
Although both agencies guarantee private business loans and
are financially self-sustaining through fees and interest,
conservatives in Congress have targeted Ex-Im for extinction as
a nest of "crony capitalism" that provides "welfare" to giant,
politically connected corporations including Boeing Co,
General Electric Co and Caterpillar Inc.
The Obama administration and many Democrats and Republicans
in Congress support the bank, saying it helps American
companies, large and small, compete against foreign rivals whose
governments provide loan guarantees or other supports.
The legislation signed into law on Tuesday also waives some
fees for U.S. military veterans applying for certain SBA loans.
