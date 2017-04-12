Inside edge

Billionaire investor Carl Icahn's oil refining company, CVR Energy, made a massive bet last year that prices for U.S. government biofuels credits would fall - just before Icahn became an 'unpaid adviser' to President Trump. The strategy looked prescient at the time, but it now seems like Icahn's might have had an inside edge.

Not good enough

Sourcess tell Reuters that U.S. media group Meredith Corp has made a preliminary acquisition offer to Time Inc that fell short of the price expectations of the publisher of Sports Illustrated and Fortune magazines.

Trump: Dodd-Frank might be replaced by 'something else'

President Trump reassured a group of chief executives on Tuesday that the Wall Street reform law known as Dodd-Frank will be revamped. The rules, Trump said, might be eliminated and replaced with "something else"

Even as United Airlines sparked outrage at its handling of a passenger on an overbooked flight, U.S. airline carriers are bumping passengers off flights at the lowest rate since 1995, according to a Reuters analysis.