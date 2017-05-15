Cyber silver lining?
The cyber attack that wreaked havoc for businesses across the globe had at least a few benefactors. Companies that provide cyber security saw their stocks jump on Monday as investors factored in a pickup in spending in the sector.
Glowing in the dark
The S&P 500 life sciences tools and services index has soared 27 percent this year, compared to the 9 percent rise for the broader S&P 500 healtcare sector. Why? Less exposure to politcal turmoil might have favored these stocks.
Banks lose favor among hedgies
Big hedge funds are trimming their stakes in financials, cutting investment in big banks like JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo and Citigroup, as their hopes for swift tax cuts and looser regulations begin to fade.