Research scientist Dan Galperin works on Purified Recombinant Zika Enveloped Protein at his laboratory where they are working on developing a vaccine for the Zika virus based on production of recombinant variations of the E protein from the Zika virus at the Protein Sciences... REUTERS/Mike Segar

Cyber silver lining?

The cyber attack that wreaked havoc for businesses across the globe had at least a few benefactors. Companies that provide cyber security saw their stocks jump on Monday as investors factored in a pickup in spending in the sector.

Glowing in the dark

The S&P 500 life sciences tools and services index has soared 27 percent this year, compared to the 9 percent rise for the broader S&P 500 healtcare sector. Why? Less exposure to politcal turmoil might have favored these stocks.

Banks lose favor among hedgies

Big hedge funds are trimming their stakes in financials, cutting investment in big banks like JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo and Citigroup, as their hopes for swift tax cuts and looser regulations begin to fade.