Indian gold prices switch back to a premium
BENGALURU/MUMBAI Gold traded at a premium to official domestic prices in India this week for the first time in about a month, while demand remained lacklustre elsewhere in Asia despite a drop in prices.
What happened here?
The U.S. government may have overpaid drugmaker Mylan N.V. by as much as $1.27 billion between 2006 and 2016 for its EpiPen emergency allergy treatment. Commenting on an analysis of the payments carried out by Department of Health and Human Services' Office of Inspector General, Republican Senator Chuck Grassley said: "Taxpayers have a right to know what happened here and to be repaid whatever they are owed." Read more here
Tying an immigration crackdown to the health of the economy
A crackdown on immigration may end up hitting the U.S. economy as immigrants increasingly choose to stay home and spend less, said Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan. Read the full story here here
Not just oil
Worries about the global oil glut and the potential ineffectiveness of an OPEC-lead deal to curb prduction are well know. But crude is not the only glut victim. Despite a stunning recovery in 2016, iron ore is now facing a stubborn oversupply that sent the commodity down 15 percent in May alone.
Read more here
Climate activists bag a win at Exxon
Exoon's CEO said the company would reconsider how it communicates the risks it faces from climate change after shareholders approved a measure calling for increased transparency. More here
BENGALURU/MUMBAI Gold traded at a premium to official domestic prices in India this week for the first time in about a month, while demand remained lacklustre elsewhere in Asia despite a drop in prices.
COLOMBO, June 23 Sri Lankan shares closed little changed on Friday, but sentiment was positive as the central bank kept key policy rates steady and as foreign investors bought diversified shares such as Hemas Holdings Plc and John Keells Holdings.