Traders work at their desks in front of the German share price index, DAX board, at the stock exchange in Frankfurt, Germany, January 23, 2017. REUTERS/Staff/Remote - RTSWZ1N

Silent partner

More than a month after Russia announced one of its biggest privatizations since the 1990s, selling a 19.5 percent stake in its oil giant Rosneft, it still isn't possible to know from public records the full identities of the buyers.

Frankfurt calling

The German city is speeding up plans to lure banks and business from London in the wake of Brexit. Regulators will meet with more than 20 foreign banks to spell out requirements.

Heading south with plenty of cash

Goldman Sachs' former president and CEO Gary Cohn is leaving Wall Street for Washington with $85 million in the bag. .

U.S. steel caught in classic Trump quid pro quo

Using only American steel - and other raw materials - to build the Keystone XL pipeline, as requested by President Trump, would almost certainly violate 70 years of settled international trade law, writes Reuters energy columnist John Kemp.