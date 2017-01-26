An oil tanker is docked while oil is pumped into it at the ships terminal of PDVSA's Jose Antonio Anzoategui industrial complex in the state of Anzoategui April 15, 2015. Venezuela has launched talks this month on a novel plan to blend the country's heavy crude with light... REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins - RTX19FEG

From butcher's boy to billionaire

Many shareholders of Europe’s biggest biotech company, Actelion, got good news when Johnson & Johnson announced it $30 billion takeover. But hedge fund managers weren't the only ones clinking glasses: individual investors, like the 70-year-old son of a Swiss butcher, were among the top winners in the largest pharma deal in Europe in 13 years.

Your loss, my gain

British bank Barclays is ready to take its European headquarters across the Irish Sea to Dublin, a source told Reuters. The move is part of what Barclays called 'Brexit contingencies.'

Stranded at sea

No humans were involved, but more than 4 million barrels of Venezuelan crude are sitting in tankers anchored in the Caribbean sea because state-run oil company PDVSA can't pay for port services.

Thou shalt not shield

U.S. President Trump issued an executive order to strip municipalities that have designated themselves as “sanctuary cities” of federal dollars if they shield illegal immigrants. At risk are programs that tackle health care, public housing, education and children's services totaling $2.27 billion for the nation's top 10 largest county and city governments.