A service truck drives past an oil well on the Fort Berthold Indian Reservation in North Dakota, November 1, 2014. The Fort Berthold Indian Reservation, home to the Mandan, Hidatsa, and Arikara Nation, produces nearly a third of North Dakota's oil. The election for a new... REUTERS/Andrew Cullen

'Like the hole of a donut'

Layers of federal regulation that apply only to tribal lands made the North Dakota oil boom virtually inaccessible to those Native American tribes that would like to participate and are not opposed to drilling. Here's how the chairman of one reservation put it: "The reservation looked like the hole of a donut. Everything around us was moving, and there was nothing in the middle."

Siri who?

Amazon's Alexa is stealing the show in the 'smart home' race, thanks to Apple getting slowed down by its control freak approach and Google simply lagging. But new developments couple change the game shortly, especially because Apple is making advances with security and ease-of-use.

New year, new Ackman?

Normally, billionaire investor Bill Ackman loves publicity, but his Pershing Square Capital Management took a new tack when it put 10 percent of its capital on two undisclosed investments recently, shrouding them in mystery.

Partying like it's 2000

Microsoft's market capitalization topped $500 billion for the first time since 2000 on Friday, following another quarter of results that beat Wall Street's expectations. However, Apple's market cap ($642 billion) is still a long way gone.